A US military aide carries the ‘President’s emergency satchel’, also known as ‘the football,’ which contains nuclear launch codes, before boarding Marine One behind President Joe Biden. Photo: AP
Ukraine war: US, Nato prepare for Russian nuclear incident
- Senior US official said Washington is working with allies to deter Moscow from using weapons of mass destruction
- Concerns Putin will lash out after his military suffered heavy losses, with estimates that 7,000–15,000 Russian troops have died
