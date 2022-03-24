Russia’s Gazprom: Oil and gas are the lifeblood of the nation’s economy. Photo: Reuters
Russia’s Gazprom: Oil and gas are the lifeblood of the nation’s economy. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine war: US hits Russian lawmakers, defence sector with new sanctions

  • The measures will be followed by others to reduce Europe’s reliance on Russian oil and gas – the lifeblood of the nation’s economy
  • The US will impose sanctions on 400 individuals and entities, including the Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament, and 328 of its members

Topic |   Ukraine war
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:00pm, 24 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Russia’s Gazprom: Oil and gas are the lifeblood of the nation’s economy. Photo: Reuters
Russia’s Gazprom: Oil and gas are the lifeblood of the nation’s economy. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE