Ukraine war: US hits Russian lawmakers, defence sector with new sanctions
- The measures will be followed by others to reduce Europe’s reliance on Russian oil and gas – the lifeblood of the nation’s economy
- The US will impose sanctions on 400 individuals and entities, including the Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament, and 328 of its members
Russia’s Gazprom: Oil and gas are the lifeblood of the nation’s economy. Photo: Reuters