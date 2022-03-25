Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu delivers a speech at a meeting in Moscow in December. Photo: Kremlin via dpa
Ukraine war: Russian media zooms in on Putin defence chief amid rumours of his ‘disappearance’
- Sergei Shoigu, the president’s close ally, is overseeing military operations in Ukraine, but had not been seen in public since March 11
- A broadcast briefly showed him at a meeting of top officials, though the clip had no audio, and did not show the minister speaking
