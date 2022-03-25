The US Justice Department announced a sweeping pair of indictments against Russian hackers on Thursday, with the aim of curbing state-sponsored hacks. Photo: AFP
US indicts four Russians for campaign of hacks on energy sector
- The cyberattacks by the defendants – who worked for the Russian government – involved hundreds of companies worldwide
- The charges come amid warnings by Biden that Moscow may target US firms and organisations as retaliation for Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine
Topic | Computer hackers
