300 killed in strike on Mariupol theatre, Ukraine says as it forces Russians back from Kyiv
- More than 1,300 people had been sheltering inside the theatre after their homes were destroyed in Russia’s siege of the city, according to local accounts
- Ukrainian troops began recapturing towns east of Kyiv and Russian forces, which had been trying to seize the capital, were falling back
