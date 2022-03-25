Dead bodies are placed into a mass grave on the outskirts of Mariupol. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
300 killed in strike on Mariupol theatre, Ukraine says as it forces Russians back from Kyiv

  • More than 1,300 people had been sheltering inside the theatre after their homes were destroyed in Russia’s siege of the city, according to local accounts
  • Ukrainian troops began recapturing towns east of Kyiv and Russian forces, which had been trying to seize the capital, were falling back

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:32pm, 25 Mar, 2022

