A refugee waits in a car as an APC carrying pro-Russian troops drives out of a checkpoint in the besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukraine on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
A refugee waits in a car as an APC carrying pro-Russian troops drives out of a checkpoint in the besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukraine on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Russia says Ukraine ‘first phase’ almost complete, despite not capturing any major city

  • Its forces will now focus on ‘liberating’ Donbas, in a signal that Moscow may be switching to more limited objectives in face of fierce Ukrainian resistance
  • A senior diplomatic source described the announcement as a face-saving move and possible prelude to a climbdown by Russia

Topic |   Ukraine war
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:00am, 26 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A refugee waits in a car as an APC carrying pro-Russian troops drives out of a checkpoint in the besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukraine on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
A refugee waits in a car as an APC carrying pro-Russian troops drives out of a checkpoint in the besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukraine on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE