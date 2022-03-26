A refugee waits in a car as an APC carrying pro-Russian troops drives out of a checkpoint in the besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukraine on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Russia says Ukraine ‘first phase’ almost complete, despite not capturing any major city
- Its forces will now focus on ‘liberating’ Donbas, in a signal that Moscow may be switching to more limited objectives in face of fierce Ukrainian resistance
- A senior diplomatic source described the announcement as a face-saving move and possible prelude to a climbdown by Russia
Topic | Ukraine war
A refugee waits in a car as an APC carrying pro-Russian troops drives out of a checkpoint in the besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukraine on Thursday. Photo: Reuters