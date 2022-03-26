An armoured convoy of pro-Russian troops is seen outside the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, Ukraine on March 12. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden compares Russia’s Ukraine invasion to ‘Tiananmen Square squared’
- The US president referred to China’s crushing of protests in 1989 as he praised Ukrainians for their backbone, citing a woman standing in front of a tank
- Speaking during a visit to Poland, Biden again referred to Putin as a war criminal, saying ‘I think we’ll meet the legal definition of that’
Topic | Ukraine war
