A flare stack from a gas well in Doha. Russia’s assault on Ukraine is reverberating in the energy-rich Gulf. Photo: AFP
Zelensky calls on energy producers to hike output, warns of global food supply disruptions
- Volodymyr Zelensky said it was essential that ‘everyone in Russia understands that no country can use energy as a weapon and blackmail the world’
- He said no country is insured against disruptions to food supply because of Russia’s invasion; world has not yet overcome the repercussions of the pandemic
Topic | Ukraine war
A flare stack from a gas well in Doha. Russia’s assault on Ukraine is reverberating in the energy-rich Gulf. Photo: AFP