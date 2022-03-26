A man walks among the debris of a burning house after a Russian attack in Ukraine. Photo: AP
Ukraine war: No let-up as Russian forces take Chernobyl workers’ town; fighting in centre of Mariupol
- After more than four weeks of conflict, intense fighting was reported in a number of places on Saturday, suggesting there would be no swift let-up
- Russians take control of town where workers at defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant live; Kyiv’s new curfew allows people to leave home only to get to bomb shelters
Topic | Ukraine war
