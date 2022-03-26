US President Joe Biden and Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, Poland. Photo: Reuters
US President Joe Biden and Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, Poland. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine war: Nato defence vow ‘sacred’ says Biden, promises Poland ‘your freedom and ours’

  • President Joe Biden met with President Andrzej Duda in Poland, a country that has faced warnings from Moscow for sending military aid to Ukraine
  • Nato has strengthened its presence in eastern Europe in recent weeks, although it’s repeatedly ruled out a no-fly zone for Ukraine or sending troops in

Topic |   Ukraine war
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:29pm, 26 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden and Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, Poland. Photo: Reuters
US President Joe Biden and Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, Poland. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE