A Ukrainian girl carries a placard showing the Russian leader Vladimir Putin and World War Two Nazi leader Adolf Hitler during a protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in Lebanon on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine: Russia wants to ‘create North, South Korea’, split nation, says military intelligence chief
- Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukrainian military intelligence, says Luhansk region could soon hold referendum on joining Russia, as in Crimea, seized in 2014
- ‘It is an attempt to create North and South Korea in Ukraine’; he also says ‘season of total Ukrainian guerilla safari will soon begin’
Topic | Ukraine war
