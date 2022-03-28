The BBC logo at Broadcasting House in London, UK. The Taliban has banned news bulletins by the BBC from running in Afghan media. Photo: Reuters
Taliban bans news bulletins by the BBC and Voice of America from Afghan programmes
- BBC Pashtu reported on Sunday that the broadcaster’s news bulletins in the Pashto, Persian and Uzbek languages had been taken off air in Afghanistan
- A source at Afghan media giant MOBY Group said it had stopped broadcasting Voice of America material as of Sunday, following Taliban orders
