The BBC logo at Broadcasting House in London, UK. The Taliban has banned news bulletins by the BBC from running in Afghan media. Photo: Reuters
Taliban bans news bulletins by the BBC and Voice of America from Afghan programmes

  • BBC Pashtu reported on Sunday that the broadcaster’s news bulletins in the Pashto, Persian and Uzbek languages had been taken off air in Afghanistan
  • A source at Afghan media giant MOBY Group said it had stopped broadcasting Voice of America material as of Sunday, following Taliban orders

Updated: 12:31am, 28 Mar, 2022

