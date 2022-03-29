Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich sits in his box before Chelsea football club’s English Premier League soccer match against Sunderland at Stamford Bridge stadium in London in December 2015. Photo: AP
Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich sits in his box before Chelsea football club’s English Premier League soccer match against Sunderland at Stamford Bridge stadium in London in December 2015. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine peace negotiators and Russia’s Roman Abramovich hit by suspected poisoning, US news report says

  • The billionaire and the officials purportedly showed symptoms like red eyes, painful tears and peeling skin on their faces and hands, but are not in danger
  • It is not clear who may have conducted the apparent attack, but some victims blame hardliners in Moscow seeking to disrupt peace talks, the report says

Topic |   Ukraine war
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:27am, 29 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich sits in his box before Chelsea football club’s English Premier League soccer match against Sunderland at Stamford Bridge stadium in London in December 2015. Photo: AP
Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich sits in his box before Chelsea football club’s English Premier League soccer match against Sunderland at Stamford Bridge stadium in London in December 2015. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE