Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich sits in his box before Chelsea football club’s English Premier League soccer match against Sunderland at Stamford Bridge stadium in London in December 2015. Photo: AP
Ukraine peace negotiators and Russia’s Roman Abramovich hit by suspected poisoning, US news report says
- The billionaire and the officials purportedly showed symptoms like red eyes, painful tears and peeling skin on their faces and hands, but are not in danger
- It is not clear who may have conducted the apparent attack, but some victims blame hardliners in Moscow seeking to disrupt peace talks, the report says
