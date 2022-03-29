Nobel Peace Prize winner Dmitry Muratov from Russia speaks during the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony at Oslo City Hall, Norway, in December 2021. Russia’s leading independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta has suspended operations under pressure from Vladimir Putin’s government. It was less than half a year since its editor, Dmitry Muratov, won the Nobel Peace Prize for his paper’s courageous reporting under difficult circumstances. Photo: AP
Ukraine war: Nobel Peace Prize winner Dmitry Muratov’s paper closes amid Russian pressure
- Novaya Gazeta is suspending operations for the duration of Moscow’s ‘special operation’ – the term authorities insist the media must use for its invasion
- The country’s leading independent newspaper was given a second formal warning from regulator Roskomnadzor, triggering the shutdown
Topic | Ukraine war
