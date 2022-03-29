US President Joe Biden speaks about his budget on Monday at the White House, where he also answered multiple questions about his comments in Poland. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine war: Joe Biden says he’s not ‘walking back’ remark on Vladimir Putin

  • The US president says he was ‘expressing moral outrage’, not calling for regime change in Moscow when he said the Russian leader ‘cannot remain in power’
  • Rejecting the idea that his comment could escalate tensions over the Ukraine crisis, Biden says ‘nobody believes’ he was talking about ‘taking down’ Putin

Associated Press
Updated: 5:36am, 29 Mar, 2022

