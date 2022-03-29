Ukranian troops drive a captured Russian military vehicle in a village east of Kharkiv on Monday. Photo: AFP
Russia to probe video of alleged torture of its soldiers in Ukraine

  • Moscow said the video contained ‘monstrous images’ and that those who took part in what it described as torture needed to be held responsible
  • Kyiv, which portrayed the footage as fake, said if its troops are guilty, the government will investigate them

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:04pm, 29 Mar, 2022

Ukranian troops drive a captured Russian military vehicle in a village east of Kharkiv on Monday. Photo: AFP
