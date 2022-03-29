Combine harvesters work in the wheat field in Vinnitsa state in western Ukraine. Photo: Xinhua
Ukraine’s other fight: growing food for itself and the world following Russian invasion

  • Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine raised spectre of wheat shortages, including to the World Food Programme which gets about half its wheat from Ukraine
  • Many farmers will not be able to plant or tend to their harvests with the war raging, while others have been forced to the front lines

Associated Press

Updated: 5:42pm, 29 Mar, 2022

