Damaged vehicles and buildings in Kharkiv city center in Ukraine. Photo: AP
Ukraine, Russia begin talks in Istanbul to end the fighting, as evacuations resume
- Kyiv wants a withdrawal of Russian troops from its territories. Moscow is demanding Ukraine renounce its Nato bid
- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed Russian and Ukrainian negotiators for talks to end the ‘tragedy’ adding that everyone will benefit from an immediate ceasefire
