UK detains Russian-owned superyacht on Tuesday. Photo: National Crime Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Ukraine war: UK detains Russian-owned superyacht in ‘warning’ to Putin
- Unidentified owner has not been sanctioned by the UK, but new powers allow authorities to detain ships controlled, chartered or operated by people connected to Russia
- Superyacht Phi is registered to a company based in the Caribbean country of St Kitts and Nevis, and sails under a Maltese flag
