People walk past the Russian foreign ministry headquarters in Moscow on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war: Europeans expel dozens of Russian envoys over spying fears
- The Netherlands, the Czech Republic and Ireland are among the latest nations to kick out Moscow’s diplomats, in what appears to be a coordinated action
- Russia had earlier expelled a total of 10 diplomats from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, in retaliation for a similar move by the three Baltic states
Topic | Ukraine war
