Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks in Kyiv on Tuesday. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service via Reuters
Ukraine’s Zelensky warns Russia can’t be trusted, as Moscow says pulling back from Kyiv
- The US military says some Russian troops have moved away from the area, but calls it a repositioning, not a withdrawal
- US President Biden and British PM Johnson expressed scepticism over the pullback claims, saying they will wait to see what Moscow’s actions are
