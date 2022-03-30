Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks in Kyiv on Tuesday. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service via Reuters
Ukraine war
Ukraine’s Zelensky warns Russia can’t be trusted, as Moscow says pulling back from Kyiv

  • The US military says some Russian troops have moved away from the area, but calls it a repositioning, not a withdrawal
  • US President Biden and British PM Johnson expressed scepticism over the pullback claims, saying they will wait to see what Moscow’s actions are

Associated Press
Updated: 6:32am, 30 Mar, 2022

