The International Space Station (ISS) crew member NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei rests after landing with the Soyuz MS-19 space capsule in a remote area outside Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan on Wednesday. Photo: Roscosmos/Handout via Reuters
US astronaut ends record space flight on International Space Station to a world torn apart by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
- Mark Vande Hei spent a US record 355 days at the International Space Station and returned with two Russian cosmonauts to a world torn apart by the Ukraine war
- Three Russians who arrived two weeks ago and three Americans and one German, who have been aboard since November will remain on the ISS
