View of the Russian military equipment destroyed during an anti-tank attack in one of the villages near Chernihiv, Ukraine. The photo was taken hours after Moscow claimed it would ease military operations in the area. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine war: Russia hits near Kyiv, other city despite vows to scale back attacks; Kremlin says no breakthrough in Ukraine talks
- The governor of Ukraine’s Chernihiv region said there was no let up in Russian forces despite Moscow pledging hours earlier to wind down attacks
- The Kremlin says there was no breakthrough during Tuesday’s latest round of talks with Ukraine and there is still a lot of work ahead
Topic | Ukraine
View of the Russian military equipment destroyed during an anti-tank attack in one of the villages near Chernihiv, Ukraine. The photo was taken hours after Moscow claimed it would ease military operations in the area. Photo: EPA-EFE