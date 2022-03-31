Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow on Tuesday. Photo: Sputnik via AFP
Vladimir Putin’s advisers ‘too afraid to tell him the truth’ on Ukraine, US intelligence says
- The Russian leader has been misled about how badly the war is going, and how much Western sanctions have hurt, according to a US official
- Putin didn’t even know his military was using and losing conscripts in the invasion, ‘showing a clear breakdown in the flow of accurate information’
