A Ukrainian serviceman stands on top of a Russian tank captured in the village of Lukyanivka outside Kyiv on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Some Russian servicemen seeking help to avoid Ukraine war, lawyers say
- About 200 people had contacted him for legal advice, one lawyer says, after 12 National Guard members were fired for refusing to cross the border
- Russia’s forces are said to be suffering from severely low morale as the invasion faces fierce Ukrainian resistance
