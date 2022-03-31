Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gets a standing ovation from the Australian Parliament on March 31. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war: President Zelensky asks Australia for armoured vehicles, prepares for fresh Russian attacks
- Volodymyr Zelensky said Australia was not safe from the conflict which threatened to escalate into a nuclear war
- New Russian assaults expected in the southeast region where Moscow’s guns are now trained after its assault on the capital Kyiv was repelled
Topic | Ukraine war
