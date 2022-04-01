A general view shows the New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine in November 2018. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: Russian forces leaving Chernobyl after radiation exposure
- The troops ‘panicked at the first sign of illness’, says Ukraine state nuclear company Energoatom, after they dug trenches at the highly contaminated site
- A ‘small number’ of occupiers remain, the operator said, but the Russian side has agreed to hand back to Ukraine the responsibility for protecting Chernobyl.
