A general view shows the New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine in November 2018. Photo: Reuters
A general view shows the New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine in November 2018. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine war: Russian forces leaving Chernobyl after radiation exposure

  • The troops ‘panicked at the first sign of illness’, says Ukraine state nuclear company Energoatom, after they dug trenches at the highly contaminated site
  • A ‘small number’ of occupiers remain, the operator said, but the Russian side has agreed to hand back to Ukraine the responsibility for protecting Chernobyl.

Topic |   Ukraine war
Agencies

Updated: 12:47am, 1 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A general view shows the New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine in November 2018. Photo: Reuters
A general view shows the New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine in November 2018. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE