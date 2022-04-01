Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with top officials via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow on Thursday. Photo: Sputnik via AP
Amid Ukraine tensions, Russia’s Vladimir Putin tells Europe: pay in roubles or we’ll cut off your gas
- Germany decries the move as ‘blackmail’, as Europe is faced with the prospect of losing over a third of its gas supply
- Putin says buyers must open rouble accounts in Russian banks, and the measure will apply to gas deliveries starting from April 1
Topic | Ukraine war
