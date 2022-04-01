Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with top officials via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow on Thursday. Photo: Sputnik via AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with top officials via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow on Thursday. Photo: Sputnik via AP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Amid Ukraine tensions, Russia’s Vladimir Putin tells Europe: pay in roubles or we’ll cut off your gas

  • Germany decries the move as ‘blackmail’, as Europe is faced with the prospect of losing over a third of its gas supply
  • Putin says buyers must open rouble accounts in Russian banks, and the measure will apply to gas deliveries starting from April 1

Topic |   Ukraine war
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:26am, 1 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with top officials via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow on Thursday. Photo: Sputnik via AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with top officials via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow on Thursday. Photo: Sputnik via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE