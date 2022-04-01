A woman in Barcelona on Thursday takes a picture of a painting by Italian street artist TvBoy depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin handcuffed and behind bars. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war: Vladimir Putin ‘isolated’, may have put advisers under house arrest, Joe Biden says
- The US president’s remarks come amid reports that the Russian leader felt misled by his military on how Moscow’s invasion is going
- A Kremlin spokesman responded that it was Biden himself who was poorly informed
Topic | Ukraine war
A woman in Barcelona on Thursday takes a picture of a painting by Italian street artist TvBoy depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin handcuffed and behind bars. Photo: AFP