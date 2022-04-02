Mariupol resident Raisa Isulina, 73, seeks refuge in a damaged children’s home with her dog, Sonya, on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Red Cross evacuation convoy to Ukraine’s besieged Mariupol forced to turn around
- The team sought to lead over 50 buses and some private vehicles out of the city, but found it ‘impossible to proceed’; staff will try again on Saturday
- Up to 170,000 people in Mariupol are without power and have limited food, according to the mayor.
Topic | Ukraine war
