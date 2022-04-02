Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses the Ukrainian people, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Ukraine war: Zelenskyy claims retreating Russian troops are creating ‘complete disaster’ by leaving mines behind
- Zelensky’s claim comes as the Kremlin accused the Ukrainians of launching a helicopter attack on a fuel depot on Russian soil, which Kyiv denied
- Ukraine says Russia is not de-escalating to promote trust at the bargaining table, as it claimed, but resupplying and shifting its troops to the country’s east
Topic | Ukraine
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses the Ukrainian people, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues. Photo: Handout via Reuters