A child is helped off a bus at the registration center in Zaporizhzhia, where the International Committee of the Red Cross said it had a team of three cars and nine staff waiting to head out towards the besieged city of Mariupol. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war: Thousands flee Mariupol as Red Cross prepares fresh rescue effort after weeks of Russian shelling
- 3,000 people escaped the besieged area of Mariupol as the Red Cross prepared a fresh evacuation effort for the devastated southern port
- Meanwhile, peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow resumed via video, but the Kremlin warned a Ukrainian attack on a Russian fuel depot would hamper negotiations
Topic | Ukraine
