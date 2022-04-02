Millions of displaced people have been fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo: dpa
Ukraine: Red Cross hopes to evacuate besieged Mariupol, while UN says 4,137,842 Ukrainians have now fled their nation
- As Russian forces look like they’re regrouping for new attacks, a Red Cross convoy aims to evacuate civilians from southern port city Mariupol
- Meanwhile, UN refugee agency, UNHCR, says 4,137,842 Ukrainians have left Ukraine in just over five weeks, an increase of 34,966 on Friday’s figure
Topic | Ukraine war
