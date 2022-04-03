A Ukrainian sign reading ‘mines’ near a village at the frontline. Photo: EPA
Ukraine war: Russian troops are planting mines on the dead as army retreats, Zelensky says
- Emergency services are telling people to be vigilant after more than 1,500 explosives were found in one village alone in one day
- Ukrainian PM is advising residents who had fled to stay away for now because ‘It is still impossible to return to normal life as it was’
