A Ukrainian sign reading ‘mines’ near a village at the frontline. Photo: EPA
Ukraine war
Ukraine war: Russian troops are planting mines on the dead as army retreats, Zelensky says

  • Emergency services are telling people to be vigilant after more than 1,500 explosives were found in one village alone in one day
  • Ukrainian PM is advising residents who had fled to stay away for now because ‘It is still impossible to return to normal life as it was’

Reuters
Updated: 2:45am, 3 Apr, 2022

