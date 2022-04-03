A nuclear-capable missile system in Russia that they claim can travel more than 20 times the speed of sound. Photo: EPA
Ukraine war
How would the world react if Russia launched a nuclear attack?

  • For world leaders, discussions about a nuclear attack are no longer theoretical; In the first hours of Russia’s invasion, Putin spoke about a nuclear arsenal
  • No one can count on calm minds in such a moment, confusion could be rife; Hackers could add to the chaos and the risk of a mistaken launch

Associated Press
Updated: 4:45am, 3 Apr, 2022

