A man rides a scooter past the rubble of a destroyed building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Ukrainian citizens kill Russian troops by feeding them poisoned cake and alcohol, officials say
- Two soldiers died and 28 were in intensive care after locals gave them poisoned cakes and alcohol in Kharkiv’s Izium
- Ukrainian officials said Moscow is writing off these cases as ‘non-combat losses’
Topic | Ukraine war
