A man rides a scooter past the rubble of a destroyed building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
A man rides a scooter past the rubble of a destroyed building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukrainian citizens kill Russian troops by feeding them poisoned cake and alcohol, officials say

  • Two soldiers died and 28 were in intensive care after locals gave them poisoned cakes and alcohol in Kharkiv’s Izium
  • Ukrainian officials said Moscow is writing off these cases as ‘non-combat losses’

Topic |   Ukraine war
Business Insider
Business Insider

Updated: 10:08am, 3 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A man rides a scooter past the rubble of a destroyed building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
A man rides a scooter past the rubble of a destroyed building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE