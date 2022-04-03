But on the questions of Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, and two Russian-backed rebel regions in the eastern Donbas that President Vladimir Putin recognised as independent in February, Medinsky indicated there had been no progress.

Medinsky said he did not share the optimism of Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia, who told Ukrainian television on Saturday that the draft deal was advanced enough to allow consultations between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Unfortunately, I don’t share Arakhamia’s optimism,” Medinsky said. “Moreover, Ukrainian diplomatic and military experts lag far behind on confirming even those agreements which were already reached at the political level on the draft text.”

Talks via videoconference would continue on Monday, he said.

Putin has said the “special military operation” in Ukraine is necessary because the United States was using the country to threaten Russia and Moscow had to defend against the persecution of Russian-speaking people by Kyiv.