A member of the civilian protection force covers victims under a blanket in Bucha. Photo: SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
Ukraine accuses Russia of war crimes as mass graves of ‘executed’ civilians found in Bucha
- Ukraine said the shooting of hundreds of bodies near the capital was a ‘deliberate massacre’ and urged G7 nations to impose ‘devastating’ sanctions immediately
- The claims came as air strikes targeted key infrastructure in the Black Sea port city of Odesa, which has largely been spared in the conflict
Topic | Ukraine war
A member of the civilian protection force covers victims under a blanket in Bucha. Photo: SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa