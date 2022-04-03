A member of the civilian protection force covers victims under a blanket in Bucha. Photo: SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine accuses Russia of war crimes as mass graves of ‘executed’ civilians found in Bucha

  • Ukraine said the shooting of hundreds of bodies near the capital was a ‘deliberate massacre’ and urged G7 nations to impose ‘devastating’ sanctions immediately
  • The claims came as air strikes targeted key infrastructure in the Black Sea port city of Odesa, which has largely been spared in the conflict

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:04pm, 3 Apr, 2022

