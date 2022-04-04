A dog lies next to the body of a civilian who, according to residents, was killed by Russian soldiers in Bucha. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine: Germany says West to agree to more sanctions on Russia after Bucha killings
- Germany, Europe’s largest economy, has so far resisted calls to impose an embargo on energy from Russia because it supplies 40 per cent of Europe’s gas
- Moscow says the West’s sanctions amount to a declaration of economic war, and it will now look eastward to partners such as China and India
Topic | Ukraine war
