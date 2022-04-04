Volunteers take away bodies of Ukrainians killed on a street in Bucha in the Kyiv region. Photo: EPA
410 bodies removed from Kyiv; At least 7 dead, 34 wounded in strikes on Kharkiv
- The bodies were recovered from Ukraine’s capital on Friday, Saturday and Sunday; 140 have undergone examination by prosecutors and other specialists
- Kharkiv, which lies in northeast Ukraine close to the Russian border, has been heavily damaged since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24
Topic | Ukraine war
