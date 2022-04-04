Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the Grammy Awards ceremony via a video feed on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
‘Fill the silence with your music,’ Ukraine’s Zelensky tells Grammys awards ceremony
- The president made a video appearance at the Las Vegas show appealing to viewers to support his country ‘in any way you can’
- He delivered the message ahead of a performance by John Legend and Ukrainian musicians
Topic | Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the Grammy Awards ceremony via a video feed on Sunday. Photo: Reuters