Tanya Nedashkivs’ka, 57, mourns her husband, who was killed in Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv. Russia’s forces may be shifting focus to eastern Ukraine. Photo: AP
Russia likely to shift to Ukraine’s east, as governor warns of big attack
- Moscow may deploy thousands of soldiers to the region in hope that success there can help ‘mask’ earlier failures, Biden’s national security adviser says
- A local official is warning that Russia’s forces are preparing for a strong offensive in the Luhansk region, and called for a mass evacuation
Topic | Ukraine war
Tanya Nedashkivs’ka, 57, mourns her husband, who was killed in Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv. Russia’s forces may be shifting focus to eastern Ukraine. Photo: AP