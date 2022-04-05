Tanya Nedashkivs’ka, 57, mourns her husband, who was killed in Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv. Russia’s forces may be shifting focus to eastern Ukraine. Photo: AP
Tanya Nedashkivs’ka, 57, mourns her husband, who was killed in Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv. Russia’s forces may be shifting focus to eastern Ukraine. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Russia likely to shift to Ukraine’s east, as governor warns of big attack

  • Moscow may deploy thousands of soldiers to the region in hope that success there can help ‘mask’ earlier failures, Biden’s national security adviser says
  • A local official is warning that Russia’s forces are preparing for a strong offensive in the Luhansk region, and called for a mass evacuation

Topic |   Ukraine war
Agencies

Updated: 6:13am, 5 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Tanya Nedashkivs’ka, 57, mourns her husband, who was killed in Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv. Russia’s forces may be shifting focus to eastern Ukraine. Photo: AP
Tanya Nedashkivs’ka, 57, mourns her husband, who was killed in Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv. Russia’s forces may be shifting focus to eastern Ukraine. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE