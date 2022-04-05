Mariupol resident Viktoria Mukhina plants tulips with her daughter on Monday. The Red Cross is still hoping to reach the Ukrainian city to help thousands of people trapped there evacuate safely. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine: Red Cross team detained in Russia-held town near besieged Mariupol released
- Red Cross, trying for days to reach Mariupol to help trapped civilians leave, said its team was stopped in town of Mangush, under Russian control
- The staff have now been allowed to leave and are ‘focused’ on continuing ‘volatile’ and ‘complex’ humanitarian evacuation operation
