Visa and MasterCard have stopped servicing Russian accounts abroad. Russian banks are seeing an increased demand for cards linked to the Mir domestic payment system. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war: Russia turns to China for bank card microchips as Western sanctions bite
- The country has been cut off from the global financial system, and is now seeing a boost in demand for cards linked to the domestic Mir payment system
- Some banks are issuing the cards in a co-brand with China’s UnionPay, an alternative payment system to Visa and MasterCard for purchases by Russians abroad
Ukraine war
