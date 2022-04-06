The AeroVironment Switchblade 600 has anti-armour capabilities. Image: AeroVironment via TNS
US sending latest Switchblade tank-killer drones to Ukraine
- The new 600-series model can fly more than 39km and loiter 40 minutes before attacking with an anti-armour warhead
- Ten of these weapons will be included in the US$300 million in lethal military aid to Ukraine as Russia’s invasion continues
Topic | Ukraine war
