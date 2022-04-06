Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on agriculture via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on Tuesday. Photo: Sputnik via AFP
Ukraine war: Vladimir Putin says Russia will ‘monitor’ food exports to ‘hostile’ countries
- One of the leader’s allies warned last week that Moscow could limit supplies of agriculture products to ‘friendly’ countries only
- Putin also warned against attempts to nationalise Russian assets, a day after Berlin took control of the Gazprom unit in Germany
Topic | Ukraine war
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on agriculture via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on Tuesday. Photo: Sputnik via AFP