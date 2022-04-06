A protester holds a sign and Ukrainian flags during a demonstration in New York on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: US and allies to pile more sanctions on Russia, banning new investments
- Other measures to be unveiled on Wednesday in coordination with the G7 and EU include stronger curbs on banks and state-owned enterprises
- Moscow has been accused of a deliberate campaign to commit atrocities, as grim images emerge from the Ukrainian town of Bucha
Topic | Ukraine war
