Families fleeing from Eastern Ukraine in a ‘humanitarian corridor’. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war: ‘Evacuate now’ minister urges as people flee for their lives between attacks
- The call for immediate evacuations came as Ukraine says Russian forces were regrouping to launch a fresh offensive in the country’s east
- Authorities in the eastern region of Luhansk urged civilians to evacuate ‘while it is safe,’ warning that Russian bombardments could cut off escape routes
Topic | Ukraine war
