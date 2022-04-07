US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies during a US House Committee on Financial Services hearing in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
US would use sanctions if China invaded Taiwan, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says, citing Ukraine war

  • She said the measures against Russia showed the US can impose significant pain on aggressive countries and was prepared to do the same ‘in other situations’
  • Yellen also said Biden wants Russia out of the G20, and the US will boycott some meetings in Indonesia if Moscow’s officials attend

Updated: 2:05am, 7 Apr, 2022

