Katerina Tikhonova, daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, dances with Ivan Klimov during a competition in Krakow, Poland, in April 2014. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: why the US is targeting Putin’s daughters Katerina and Maria with sanctions
- American officials believe the Russian leader is hiding his wealth with the help of his family members
- Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova is a tech executive, while Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova is involved in genetics research
Topic | Ukraine war
